The parents of a Leaving Cert student in Ballyhaunis have raised questions over the circumstances surrounding her death two weeks ago at Mayo University Hospital.

17-year old Sally Maaz, a member of the Syrian community in Ballyhaunis who was born with a congenital heart defect, was admitted to the hospital's Covid-19 ward ten days before she died although she had tested negative for Covid-19 , according to her parents.

However, the family say she tested positive before she died and are questioning why she was admitted to the coronavirus ward.

Sally's parents brought her to the Emergency Department on 14th April after she developed severe back pain and respiratory problems.

She died ten days later on 24th April and was laid to rest in Ballyhaunis.

Her family say they have a number of questions they want answered in respect of the treatment she received at Mayo University Hospital.

The issue was raised at yesterday evening's daily briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team, where the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he could not comment on individual cases.

In angry exchanges with Jemima Burke, claiming to be a journalist from the Western News newspaper, Dr Holohan insisted it would be inappropriate to discuss the details of a named patient, but said "it is clearly policy that people known to have this infection and vulnerable people are not mixed with each other".

The Western People has since clarified that the woman asking the questions has no association with their newspaper.