NUI Galway has reversed its controversial decision to raise the rent of on campus student accommodation by 4 per cent for the coming academic year.

The U-turn comes about following several months of protests and actions by students and the NUIG Students Union, and campus tenants can now apply for a rent rebate to the amount of the 4 per cent rent increase.

The university attributed the initial price rise to increased operating costs and the requirement for significant investment in the upgrade of the Corrib Village accommodation.

Students embarked on a campaign against the rent rise, and the NUI Galway Students Union has now welcomed the decision to reverse the rent increase.