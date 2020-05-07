Former Galway All-Ireland winner and a stalwart member of Oughterard GAA club, Kieran O'Sullivan passed away earlier this week after an illness.

The late Kieran was a member of the Galway minor football team which won the All-Ireland championship title in 1976. One of his proudest moments was seeing his son Eddie captain Oughterard to All-Ireland club intermediate football championship glory in January.

In a Facebook post, the Oughterard GAA Club club said Kieran O'Sullivan will always be remembered as a valued member, and will be revered for his passion and love of Gaelic Football, not to mention his on pitch contributions.

The club said "Kieran had a style of play & a turn of foot that struck fear into every opponent he faced, and nobody wanted to mark him in training, let alone in a match".