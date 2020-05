Work is due to resume after the 18th May on the N5 road from Westport to Turlough - the largest Government investment project ever in Co Mayo.

That's according to Castlebar-based FG Councillor Cyril Burke.

Councillor Burke says work on the major construction project - like other building projects - had been suspended under the Covid-19 lockdown, but will get underway again shortly.

He believes it will provide a major economic boost for the Castlebar area during the construction phase.