The State's chief medical officer says the country isn't yet in a position to ease some Covid-19 restrictions on 18th May.

1,375 people with the virus have died after a further 37 fatalities were confirmed last night, while there are now 22,248 diagnosed cases.

An additional two cases in Mayo brings the number of confirmed cases to 512, with 375 in Galway.

An additional 31 confirmed cases were reported in Co Roscommon, bringing the number to 212, with 121 confirmed cases in Sligo.

From May 18th, the gradual lifting of measures is due to begin, with the return of outdoor workers, and the reopening of DIY stores and garden centres.

Dr Tony Holohan says that's not guaranteed, but he remains hopeful..