Gardaí in Mayo have arrested a man, who was sought in connection with multiple theft offences across the country, who they stopped at a checkpoint at Newpark in Swinford on Saturday May 2.



At 5.15pm Saturday evening two members of the Mayo Roads Policing Unit stopped a black Volkswagen Golf while conducting a MIT checkpoint and observed that the tax disc displayed looked to be false.

Using the Garda Mobility App at the roadside, Gardaí were immediately alerted to issues with this driver’s vehicle.

Through the Garda Mobility App Gardaí were instantly made aware that this car was displaying cloned registration plates and that the driver was sought for deception thefts nationwide.

It was also established the car being driven was stolen from Howth, Co Dublin in November 2019.

The car was seized by Gardaí and the man was arrested and conveyed to Ballina Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man who is in his early 30s, is sought by Gardaí in respect of a series of fraud matters.

The man was charged in connection with fraud in Co Mayo and Co Westmeath, and with the unauthorised taking of a car in Dublin. He is to appear before a sitting of Ballina District Court on May 26, 2020.

The man is believed to be involved in conducting a number of deception thefts in shops.

An investigation is underway in respect of the use of fraudulent vehicle documentation. All relevant Garda Districts were notified of this arrest.