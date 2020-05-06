Gardaí recovered drugs with an estimated street value of €14,000 during a search of a property in the Ballyhaunis area, last weekend.

Members of the Divisional Drugs Taskforce carried out a search at a private home and surrounding sheds and farm lands in the Ballyhaunis area on Friday last, 1st May.

They were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit. During the search, quantities of cannabis herb and cannabis resin were recovered in locations around the property with an estimated total value of €14,000, along with a weighing scales.

One male resident, aged in his 50s, is said to be “assisting gardai with their enquiries” and a file will be submitted to the DPP.