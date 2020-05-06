An Achill publican does not believe it will be feasible for many pubs in rural Ireland to reopen in June, under proposals being put forward by representatives of the pub trade.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association are meeting with Government officials this week to push for pubs to be allowed to reopen at the end of June, in line with restaurants and cafés, rather than in August as is currently planned.

The vintners groups have proposed limiting capacity in pubs to allow for social distancing, operating a table service only and banning live music and DJs.

However Alan Gielty, Chairman of the Mayo branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says the proposals are not feasible for many pubs, as limiting capacity and hiring extra staff would put further pressure on revenues.

Mr Gielty, who runs Gielty's Clew Bay Bar & Restaurant in Dooagh, Achill, says the last thing he wants is for pubs to reopen, and have to close again if there's a further wave of coronavirus.

He says protecting public health is the top priority, and pubs should not open until it's safe to do so.