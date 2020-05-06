Hospitals have reported a further reduction in the number of patients admitted with confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19.

There are now a total of 902 patients in hospitals with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The hospitals with the most confirmed cases are in Dublin, while Mayo University Hospital has 31 patients with confirmed Covid-19 and 14 suspected cases.

The latest HSE figures also show there are 90 patients with the virus in intensive care units across the country, which is also reduction on recent days.

Meanwhile, the testing criteria issued to GPs for Covid-19 has been broadened, so that patients no longer need to be in an at-risk group to be referred for a test.

Patients need only to have a sudden onset of either a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, and no other cause that explains their illness, to be eligible for testing.

They need to be referred by their GP for a test.