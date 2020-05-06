The grandson of Mayo emigrants has been sworn into office as the new US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland.

Mick Mulvaney, the former acting Chief of Staff at the White House, was sworn-in in a virtual ceremony on Friday, via FaceTime.

The US President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that he was appointing Mr Mulvaney to the job - which has been vacant since Donald Trump took office.

Mr Mulvaney, whose family roots are in Co Mayo, is currently based at his home in South Carolina where he's reading up on his new position.

He had hoped to make his first trip to northern Ireland as Envoy this month, but that's now unlikely due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.