It will be the first week in June before any decision can be taken as to whether or not the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick will go ahead on the last Sunday in July this year.

That’s according to local administrator in Westport, Fr Charlie McDonnell.

Fr Charlie says whatever decision is taken in June, it will take on fully the public health safety guidelines at the time.

If it is to go ahead this year, it may have to be an all ticket event, but that all remains up in the air for now.