The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health says the country will be re-opened in a cautious and conservative manner, to try prevent further Covid-19 restrictions later this year.

1,339 people with the virus have died, after a further 23 fatalities were confirmed last night, while the number of cases has risen to just under 22,000.

This includes 510 confirmed cases now in Co Mayo, 369 in galway, 181 in Roscommon and 120 in Co Sligo.

Ireland's gradual easing of restrictions between now and August is much slower than in other countries.

But Dr. Tony Holohan is defending the approach: