The Air Accident Investigation Unit has published its final report into an accident at Sligo Airport almost two years ago.

On 5th August 2018, the Piper fixed wing aircraft with the pilot and one passenger on board landed at Sligo Airport after flying from Weston Airport in Dublin.

About 150 metres after touchdown, the aircraft experienced what the pilot described as a "strong bump" which coincided with the right wing dropping slightly.

The pilot, who was also the owner of the plane, contacted air traffic control and was instructed to park the aircraft on the airport apron.

It was subsequently discovered that the aircraft suffered a partial collapse of the right-hand main undercarriage.

The occupants of the plane were not injured in the incident, and there was what's described as minor damage to the aircraft.