The Government is denying any divisions with the National Public Health Emergency Team over coronavirus restrictions.

A phased roadmap has been devised to slowly ease us out of lockdown, with some media reports over the weekend saying the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team are divided over what should happen.

But the Government's denied this is the case and has published a letter from the Chief Medical Officer showing Tony Holohan made the recommendations that have been implemented today.

A spokesperson for the Tanaiste says both sides have an excellent working relationship.