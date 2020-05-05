A five year old Ballinrobe boy has raised over €3,500 for Western Care

Daniel Flannery undertook a 10km cycle for the charity his grandmother volunteered with for over four decades on Sunday morning.

Almost a year after getting the stabilisers removed from his bicycle, the young man and his family started the cycle within the 2km radius of their home in Kilkeeran.

The junior infant’s pupil at St Joseph’s National School finished off his cycle with local Gardai, Colin Murren and Ciaran McGrath.

You can still donate to the cause on Facebook ‘Daniels 10k fundraiser for Western Care Association’ or by posting it to Teresa Ward at Western Care.