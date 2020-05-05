A wedding and funeral professional singer based in Castlebar, who’s regular work is hugely impacted by the present Covid-19 restrictions, has decided to voluntarily bring her talents to locked-down residents of nursing homes across the county.

Brenda Grealis arrives, at agreed nursing homes, with her violin and sings and performs for the residents, who are often feeling very isolated and lonely, with no visitors allowed in for months now.

Brenda sets up outside the nursing home and ensures social distancing guidelines are adhered to. She is providing the service, absolutely free of charge, and does it to bring joy to the elderly.

She says the love and kindness she has observed by staff in such facilities is heart warming.

