Pubs may be allowed to open earlier than planned if they can stick to strict social-distancing rules.

Public houses are not due to reopen until August 10th, but this may be brought forward to the end of June.

Two representative groups - the Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland - are hoping new arrangements could see pubs opening from the end of June, along with cafes and restaurants.

The two organisations will be meet with the Government later this week to discuss their proposals for reopening, while at the same time protecting public health.

The measures include table service only, with no more than 4 people per every 10 square metres, and a maximum of 6 people at any one table.

All customers must remain seated, and there would be no live music or DJs.

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says not all publicans will be happy with these proposals, which will present challenges as social distancing will be difficult, particularly in pubs.

However, he told Midwest Radio that it would be unfair to allow restaurants and cafés to reopen weeks ahead of pubs, as is currently planned....