A man is due in court later this week charged in connection with the discovery of €9,000 worth of cocaine at a Garda checkpoint in Co Galway over the weekend.

As part of Operation Fanacht, to ensure people are abiding by the Covid-19 restrictions, Gardai stopped a car near Ballinasloe on Sunday.

Gardai found cocaine worth in the region of €9,000 and arrested a man in his early 20's.

He was later charged and is due before Ballinasloe District Court later this week.