Mayo County Council needs to urgently make adjustments to paving’s, streetscapes, traffic flow, public areas and car parking, to facilitate social distancing and pedestrian movement to best position businesses in Mayo to open swiftly once restrictions are eased. That’s the view of Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn.

He says that the authority should consult with local businesses in the process.

The councillor has submitted a motion to discuss the issue at next Monday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

He’s been outlining his view to Midwest News today.