The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to review the latest situation with Covid-19.

New figures show that the number of people admitted to hospital with confirmed, or suspected Covid-19, has increased slightly to 927.

The hospitals with the largest number of cases are in Dublin, however, at Mayo University Hospital there are 33 patients either with confirmed /suspected cases of the virus

There are 132 vacant critical care beds available in public and private hospitals.

Most of these beds are at Galway University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.