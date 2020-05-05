Gardaí in Galway arrested and charged a man following the taking of a vehicle that occurred in the Beal Srutha area of the city on Sunday morning last at approximately 11:30am.



The driver of the vehicle reported that while sitting in his car, after shopping, a male entered the vehicle without permission threatening him and forcing him to drive. After a short period of driving, the man demanded the driver leave the vehicle with him to buy alcohol. At this time the driver managed to flee the scene. The driver,a man aged in his 20s, received no injuries during the course of this incident.



Following an investigation Gardaí have now charged a man aged his 20s in relation to this incident. He appeared before Galway District Court yesterday