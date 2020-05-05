Retail businesses in Mayo are being encouraged to apply for newly available funding to support them to enhance their digital capability. Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon says Minister Humphreys has announced that applications are now open for the new Enterprise Ireland €2 million Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme.

Deputy Dillon says “small and medium retail businesses are crucial to getting our country through the COVID-19 pandemic”, and has applauded all the retailers that are staying open despite the challenges. The deputy says thanks is due to all the retail staff as well as suppliers, distribution centres and logistics operations, who are working so hard to ensure everyone can still get the food and goods they need at this difficult time.

The COVID-19 Online Retail Scheme is designed to help retailers to enhance their digital capability.

The funding is open to retailers with a physical store and employing 10 or more people. Successful applicants will receive financial support of up to 80 percent of eligible project costs, with funding ranging from €10,000 to €40,000.

Retailers who wish to apply for the Covid 19 Online Retail Scheme should go to enterprise-ireland.com/retail. The online application will remain open until 3pm on Wednesday, 27 May 2020.