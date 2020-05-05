Due to Covid19 restrictions on social distancing, only urgent matters will be dealt with at the two-week sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court which begins in Castlebar today (Tuesday, May 5) and continues until Friday, May 15.

This means that no trials will proceed during the current sitting and, consequently, no juries will be required.

Only parties directly involved in cases will be allowed to enter the courtroom for the duration of the sittings which will be presided over by Judge Rory MacCabe.