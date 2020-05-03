Losing a loved one at any time is difficult but even more so now with the travel restrictions and social distancing in place.

One West of Ireland based company is trying to make the whole process easier for families by filming the entire service.

Studiorove is a live stream company based in Sligo who has recently seen a dramatic spike in funeral directors contacting them to stream funeral masses for families who have relatives that cannot attend due to the restrictions.

James Dennison of Studiorove says their service is quite different to the standard web camera at the back of the church and is more like watching Sunday Mass on RTE.