Mayo Gardaí detained a woman from a car that was making an unnecessary 400km round trip as there was a bench warrant out for her arrest.

The woman, aged in her thirties was identified by Gardaí as having an outstanding warrant against her.

She was arrested and subsequently brought before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

The vehicle was stopped by the Ballina Community Engagement force at Mount Falcon on the N26 yesterday, while conducting An Operation Fanacht COVID19 Checkpoint

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public to stay at home unless your journey is necessary.