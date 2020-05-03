Mayo Gardaí arrested occupants of a car making an unnecessary 400km round trip and discovered a Bench Warrant was out for one of them.

Members of the Ballina Community Engagement Area stopped the vehicle at Mount Falcon yesterday, while conducting An Operation Fanacht COVID19 Checkpoint

It was later established there was a Bench Warrant in existence for one of the occupants who was arrested and brought before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public to stay at home unless your journey is necessary.