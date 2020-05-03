Marts can reopen on a limited basis from the 8th of June at the earliest.

Mart inspections took place this week, ahead of being given the green light to resume sales under the governments road map to reopen the country.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Future has proposed that sheep be sold through the sales ring, rather than the traditional pen sales.

The organisation's founder, Mayo's Gerry Loftus, says a number of proposals made by Ireland's Future have been accepted as protocols for cattle sales, and he's now proposing that similar procedures are put in place for the sheep sector.