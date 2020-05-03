Irish Water and Galway County Council has restored water to approximately 800 houses in Galway following a burst water main yesterday evening.

The areas affected by the unplanned outage were Abbert, Attymon, Colemanstown, Kiltullagh, Carrabane and the surrounding areas.

If any customer is still experiencing difficulties they can contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water and Galway County Council would like to thank customers who were affected by this unplanned outage for their patience while repairs to the burst main were taking place.