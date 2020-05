More people want Leo Varadkar as the new Taoiseach rather than Micháel Martin, according to a new opinion poll.

The Red C survey for the Business Post shows 39 percent prefer the Fine Gael leader in any coalition, compared with 14 percent for his Fianna Fail counterpart.

A rotating Taoiseach's expected to form part of a new government involving both parties.

Meanwhile the Green Party's meeting again today to discuss entering talks to become the third coalition partner.