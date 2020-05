There's a call for more clarity from government over whether the Leaving Cert will go ahead or not.

People Before Profit's the latest party suggesting it should be cancelled.

It follows a similar call from Fianna Fail, while Sinn Fein's seeking more detail on the public health criteria needed for it to take place.

So far the Leaving Cert is due to start on July 29th, but PBP TD Gino Kenny says an update's urgently needed: