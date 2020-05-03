An update on testing and residential care facilities is expected later as part of the HSE's weekly briefing on Covid-19.

It comes as the death toll here has reached 1,286, after a further 25 were announced yesterday.

There are 343 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the Republic, with the total number of positive tests reaching 21,176.

The number of cases in Connaught Counties sees Mayo with 488 cases, followed by Galway with 357, Roscommon has 160 and Sligo has 118

As of midnight on Thursday, 2,785 cases or 13% have been hospitalised and of those brought to hospital, 368 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

5,973 of those infected are healthcare workers.