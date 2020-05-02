The Mayo Pink Ribbon Cycle cannot happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, so the musical arm of the association has stepped up to help raise funds in support of cancer research.

The Pink Ribbon Sessions are holding a virtual concert this evening at 7pm, on the Mayo Pink Ribbon Facebook Page and the event will run for three hours.

It will feature performances from local artists and bands, as well as some surprise contributions from a number of very well-known people.

The money raised funds essential research at the National Breast Cancer Research Institute at University Hospital Galway, led by Prof. Michael Keirn.

Tomas Morley, the organiser of The Pink Ribbon sessions told Midwest News that music is vital during the current circumstances.