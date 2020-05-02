€47,968 in funding has been allocated to 36 local community and voluntary groups involved in COVID-19 community response efforts in Mayo. That's according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, whose department made the allocation.…
Virtual Mayo Day 2020 will help the County's Diaspora across the globe overcome the coronavirus pandemic like so many crises before it. That's the view of the Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Peter Hynes. Music, art, singing, film, sport, and all that’s…
Coronavirus restrictions will start to be eased in two weeks - with garden centres, repair shops and construction sites re-opening. The first in a five-stage plan will also see small groups of friends allowed to meet up outdoors from May 18th. It'll be July…
The Department of Education says it's still planning to bring Leaving Cert students back to class for two weeks before the exams start. That's despite the government confirming schools and colleges won't re-open until September. They're still planning for the…
A further 34 people with Covid 19 died in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,265. 221 new cases were also confirmed, and the total number of cases now stands at 20,833. The number of confirmed cases in Connaught Counties sees Mayo…
A group representing pub owners is questioning the decision to allow restaurants open six weeks before bars and pubs. It's part of government's plans to ease restrictions and reopen the economy over five stages. The Licensed Vintners Association says the…
Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a man performing works in the area of the Circular Road, Galway that occurred yesterday afternoon at approximately 12:45pm. The man, aged his early 20s sustained serious head…
Cabinet Ministers have been meeting to consider possible easing of the Coronavirus restrictions. The Taoiseach is due to make an address at 6.30 this evening to announce the details. The Cabinet has been meeting since just after three o'clock to approve the…
Further discussions will be held next week on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate Examinations later this year. The 2020 Leaving Cert state exams are due to take place on July 29th. A stakeholders meeting took place today to discuss how the…
Everything is in place - and Virtual Mayo Day 2020 , tomorrow (Saturday), is ready to go, that’s according to Catherine McConnell, Director of Services with Mayo County Council. Music, art, singing, film, sport, and all that’s great about county Mayo will be…
The decision by Dawn Meats to temporarily close its meat plant in Kilbeggan county Westmeath following the discovery of four confirmed cases of Covid-19 among staff at the facility, has no impact on its ability to supply customers or receive cattle from…
Irish rail has no plans to automate the notorious unmanned level railway crossing at Kilnageere, outside Castlebar. That was confirmed to Midwest News today by Jane Creggan, spokesperson for Irish Rail. Earlier this week, a car collided with the afternoon…
The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is launching a national Storytelling Competition ‘Stories from the Waterside’ / ‘ Scéalta Ó Thaobh An Uisce’. The competition is open to everyone with €4,000 in prizes to be won. Entries are welcomed from across…
Up to three thousand Ryanair pilots and cabin crew are to lose their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jobs will also be lost at the airline's head office in Dublin. The company expects to announce a loss of 100 million euro in the first three months of…
Home heating costs will rise as a carbon tax hike takes effect from today. The move, which was announced in the budget last October, will see increased carbon tax on home-heating oil, gas, coal and briquettes. Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie says the cost of…
Fully automated gates need to be installed urgently by Irish Rail at the unmanned Kilnageere Railway crossing outside Castlebar. That’s the view of Fine Gael councillor, Ger Deere. The Railway crossing is notorious for the dangers it presents for road users…
The deadline for late CAO applications closes at 5:15pm this evening. Candidates are advised to go to CAO.ie and click 'apply' well in advance to make sure the process is completed well before time. Career guidance expert, Betty McLoughlin, says the deadline…
The government will publish a roadmap for the phasing out of coronavirus restrictions this evening. This morning the National Public Health Emergency Team meets to approve the medical advice that the current restrictions should continue, and consider whether…
The programme of events for Galway 2020 will be reimagined with the hope that it will restart at the end of the year. The European Capital of Culture festival opening ceremony was called off due to Storm Ciara in February and now with the Covid-19 pandemic…
The Taoiseach will announce later whether any Covid-19 restrictions can be lifted from next Tuesday. The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, and will issue advice to the government, which will then be discussed by Cabinet. The death toll…
The government is considering closing down workplaces who breach social-distancing rules. The Irish Independent says the measure may be introduced as part of plans to reopen the economy. The Health and Safety Authority would inspect businesses to see if…
Emergency services attended an incident that occurred in Gorthaganny this afternoon where a man sustained non-life threatening injuries while out fencing. Ballaghaderreen Fire Brigade, the national ambulance and air corps air ambulance all arrived at the…
The Taoiseach has said the lockdown must continue in order to defeat the Coronavirus. Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil the government will unveil a roadmap for the easing of restrictions tomorrow. The Taoiseach outlined the five criteria by which the government…
The government today announced details of the first 26 projects that will receive €5 million funding under the newly-established national, coordinated research and innovation response to the COVID-19 pandemic, complementing the ongoing research work already…
Independent TD for Roscommon/ Galway, Denis Naughten says he is prepared to work with the Green Party in Government, despite significant disagreement on climate change targets. The Greens want any new administration to commit to cutting emissions by 7 per…
A house was extensively damaged by fire in Ballinrobe in the early hours of yesterday (Wed) morning. Gardai are treating the incident as criminal damage by fire and investigations are underway. At about 2am yesterday (Wed) morning gardai were alerted to the…
A new poll published today by IPSOS MRBI shows that radio is the most trusted medium amongst the general public in Ireland. Over one thousand people were surveyed in the poll between the 1st and 13th of April and shows that 96% of people in Ireland has not…
Some people are continuing to dispose of used plastic gloves and face masks on the streets and carparks of Castlebar, and according to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, council mobile cameras are on the lookout for culprits, and those…
Over half of second-level teachers in Co Mayo have reported slow or bad internet coverage, which is hampering their efforts to teach students online during the coronavirus outbreak. That's according to a new survey carried out by Studyclix.ie, which found…
85 per cent of Irish businesses have scaled back or closed completely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Chambers Ireland carried out a survey of more than 1,300 members across the country this week. It found that only 15 per cent of businesses remain…
The Chief Medical Officer has given his strongest indication yet that Covid-19 restrictions won't be lifted, as planned, next Tuesday. The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to advise Government tomorrow about whether any measures can be eased.…
A man who was arrested in connection with a €60,000 drugs seizure in Sligo Town on Tuesday has been released from custody. Gardai arrested the man in his early 50's following the seizure of approximately €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a…
A Roscommon TD is calling for Covid-19 restrictions to be relaxed in counties that have a low number of cases of the virus. Independent TD Denis Naughten says it makes no sense that parts of the country with low rates should remain in lockdown to the same…
A man in his 20's has been arrested in connection with burglaries at two Mayo churches yesterday. Shortly before 5.30pm yesterday evening, Gardai in Castlebar received a report of a burglary taking place at a church in Islandeady. Gardai responded and…
Irish Water and Mayo County Council are advising customers that a watermain has burst in Ballina affecting 300 houses on Bunree Road and in Greenhills Estate.Crews are on site working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible to safeguard the…
Gardaí in Galway are investigating the unexplained death of a man in his early 20s that occurred at a residence at Sea Road, in the city this morning. The man was found unresponsive at his residence and was later pronounced dead. The body has since been…
Two men who are isolating in Tourmakeady at present, will undertake a 200km cycle this Saturday, May 2nd for Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation. David O’Reilly and Piero Masci are going to cycle the 200km by travelling the permitted 2km distance 100 times near…
Wearing a face mask is unlikely to be of any benefit if you are not sick, remains the most up to date advice from the HSE during this pandemic. That’s according to Dr Ciara Kelly, Public Health Specialist Registrar at HSE West. The matter is continuously…
A car has collided with the train at a railway crossing outside Castlebar this afternoon. It happened between Castlebar and Manulla junction at the unmanned Kilnageere railway crossing. Emergency services are at the scene. It’s understood that no one has been…
Almost three-quarters of couples who got married in Co Mayo last year had Catholic marriage ceremonies. New figures from the CSO show that, nationally, nearly one-third of opposite-sex couples opted for a civil marriage in 2019. However in Mayo, of the 682…
A protest is taking place outside the Debenhams store in Galway, ahead of a liquidation hearing tomorrow Separate protests are underway in Galway, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Newbridge ahead of a liquidation hearing for the Irish arm of Debenhams on…
The Taoiseach has said the country is not in a position yet to be able to ease coronavirus restrictions. Leo Varadkar has also encouraged people to ignore speculation on how restrictions might be lifted over the coming weeks. A decision will be made by the…
Schools are expected to be given the all-clear today to carry out their own assessments of Junior Cert students in the coming weeks. It follows a U-turn on how to replace the State exams, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19. Under the new plans, pupils…
The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says he understands people's frustrations with the Covid-19 restrictions, but is urging the public not to undo the good work done up to this point. The measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus are due to…
Gardaí have found ammunition and a suspect device in a search in Co Galway. The search was carried out yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation of lands at Castledaly. In a statement, Gardai say members from Gort and Loughrea conducted the search of…
A major Garda operation is being rolled out locally and nationally, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 over the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend. Operation Fanacht, which was first implemented over Easter, runs again from today until next Monday, and will see…
People are being encouraged to conserve water for essential use and avoid using it for watering gardens or power washing cars and patios. Irish Water says after an unusually dry March and April, and with the medium forecast for less than the usual rainfall,…
Garda investigations are continuing following the discovery of a major cannabis grow house in Claremorris yesterday. During a search at a disused premises in Ballinastanford, Claremorris, Gardai from the Claremorris Community Engagement Unit and Mayo…
There's some good news on the jobs front today for both Galway and Sligo. Global software company HyperCurrent Ltd is establishing a Software Research & Development Centre in Sligo and intends to create up to 40 jobs over the next three years. The company is…
The importance of self-isolating as soon as you suspect you might have Covid-19 symptoms, has been highlighted today by the Cathaoirleach of Ballina Municipal District, councillor Michael Loftus. The Fianna Fail councillor contracted Covid-19 last month but…
A financial services firm is creating one hundred jobs in Galway and Dublin. Fidelity Investments, a private company with its headquarters in Boston, is hiring technologists in both cities. The vast majority of the roles will be for software engineers. The…
People with fever, a recent cough or shortness of breath can look for a Covid-19 test from this morning. The case definition for testing is being broadened meaning now only one symptom is needed rather than two. 18 more people with Covid-19 in the Republic…
A grow house was discovered and 400,000 euro of cannabis herb was seized by gardai in Claremorris yesterday afternoon.Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement Unit assisted by members of the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search at a disused…
Kiltimagh and Claremorris fire brigades attended a bog fire at Ballyglass near Kiltimagh at the weekend. The fire services were alerted just before 5pm on Sunday evening and were in attendance until the fire was extinguished shortly after 1am yesterday…
Claremorris gardai found evidence of a cannabis growhouse just outside the town today. The gardai obtained a search warrant and executed it, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at a location described as a “disused premises” on the outskirts of Claremorris. As a…
There are 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at present at Mayo University Hospital,and further 13 suspected cases are being treated at the facility The Castlebar hospital remains the seventh highest nationally for hospitalised cases of the virus.…
Candles were lit in Ballyhanunis homes at 8pm last night to mark the death of local Leaving Cert student Sally Maaz. Sally was a student at Ballyhaunis Community school. She was being treated in hospital with a long-term condition when she passed away on…
Pupils from the De La Salle Boys Primary School in Castlebar are to star in an RTE One documentary Creative Kids this Sunday, 3rd May at 6.30pm. The documentary is inspired by the roll-out of Creative Schools, a pilot project focussing on creativity and the…
The gardai have announced the continuation of its major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines. Operation Fanacht - will again see an extensive network of checkpoints…
Gardaí are asking members of the public in the Claremorris area to contact them if they see anyone behaving suspiciously . It follows an incident that occurred around an old schoolhouse in the Ballinastanford area outside the town on the Balla Road. The…
Laura Bernal, Argentine Ambassador to Ireland died suddenly at her residence in Dublin over the weekend. The Ambassador had visited Foxford on numerous occasions and was in constant contact with The Admiral Brown Society in the town. Foxford was the…
People may have to wear face masks in certain settings when any coronavirus restrictions start to be eased. It comes amid reports restrictions may not be lifted at all or only eased slightly from next week because of concerns at the high number of new cases…
The Health Minister will meet with Inclusion Ireland this morning to discuss how Covid 19 is impacting people with intellectual disabilities. There are over 100 clusters in residential institutions nationwide. Simon Harris is being urged to disclose the…
Businesses which can easily comply with social distancing measures should be allowed return to work after the May the 5th. That's the view of Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten, who says health guidelines on business doors and lists of businesses…
Achill Island Lifeboat assisted in the rescue of three adolescents from jet skis in the Clew Bay area on Saturday evening. At 21.35 their Lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coastguard to assist three jet skiers from the water. Midwest News understands that the…
The number of coronavirus cases in Mayo have jumped up by 40 in one day. 26 more people died in the country from Covid-19, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 1,087. There were also 701 new confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total in the…
Public health experts will decide this week how the pandemic containment measures can be eased. Health minister Simon Harris hopes a plan will be announced around May 5th. Minister Harris says we can't expect a major let-up in the restrictions early next…
The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is raising concerns over the powers given to gardai during the coronavirus crisis. It says more information is needed to assess whether the powers are exercised proportionately. It's also calling for clarity on…
Ninety per cent of restaurants face permanent closure in the coming months, according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland. The trade body claims 120,000 jobs would be permanently lost as a result. It's calling on the government to take nine key steps to…
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 26 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed. There have now been a total of 1,087 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. There are 701 new confirmed…
The IFA are calling for amendments to the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund rules to be implemented by the government. The amendments to the EU-wide fund allows for support measures to be introduced for aquaculture producers. The measures enables financial…
75 nursing homes have been given a "status red" - meaning there's a significant risk to how they're operating. The HSE is currently supporting 425 long term residential care facilities affected by Covid 19. Chief Operations Officer, Anne O'Connor, explains…
The Irish Dental Association is accusing the government of ignoring the 'effective collapse of the profession' due to Covid-19. The association says recent representations to the Ministers for Health and Finance haven't been answered. IDA Chief Executive,…
The HSE says it'll be able to carry out 100 thousand tests a week for Covid-19 over the next few weeks. There's expected to be a rise in demand for testing in the coming days when new criteria is introduced. It'll see anyone with a cough, fever or shortness…
An eight-year old boy from Tuam has raised over €17,000 for HSE frontline staff after cycling a marathon yesterday. Dylan Moran completed the marathon near his house in under 3 hours. His dad Declan says he took inspiration from Cathal Freeman's recent…
A Mayo woman who was in quarantine on a cruise ship off the Australian coast has repatriated home to Ireland. Castlebar musician Kate Heneghan got off the Ruby Princess cruise ship last Tuesday and went into isolation in a Sydney Hotel. The following morning…
The Labour Party leader says the government's promise to publish the notes of meetings of the National Public Health Emergency Team don't go far enough. NPHET stopped releasing the information at the end of March. Health Minister Simon Harris told journalists…
A Labour TD's calling for healthcare workers to get priority treatment on the country's roads. Duncan Smith says those on the frontline should be given special permits so they don't get caught up in traffic at checkpoints. He says there's been an increase in…
There's a warning any let up in people's vigilance will bring us back to where we started in the fight against Covid 19. The latest figures show 123 people are being treated for coronavirus in intensive care units. Dr Catherine Motherway, President of the…
The pension age will not increase to 67 next year, as part of government formation plans between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Speaking to The Sunday Independent, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the change that was due to happen in January will be…
Another 52 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll here to 1,063. A further 377 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total in the country to 18,561. Mayo now has 395 confirmed cases of the…
A Local Councillor has strongly criticised the decision of the Bank of Ireland to close their Branch in Ballinrobe. Patsy O'Brien says this leaves no choice for service users only do transactions in Claremorris or Castlebar. It is causing serious concern in…
The National Ploughing Championships may have to take place without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. The championships are due to be held from September 15th to 17th in Co.Carlow - last year's event attracted 300-thousand people. The government has…
The Green Party’s aim for government of achieving a 7% year on year reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is ‘unsustainable and unachievable’. That’s according to Roscommon TD and former Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Denis Naughten, the…
Post offices are opening earlier each Friday morning during the present Covid-19 lockdown in an effort to accommodate users to get their business done, without long queues. While post men/woman across the region are continuing to look out for customers on…
Financial safeguards must be introduced for fishing families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, similar to the measures introduced in Northern Ireland. That’s the view of Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh, who is concerned that that without financial…
Irish Water is working with Galway County Council to restore water supply to customers in Moylough and surrounding areas. Crews are working to repair the burst watermain as quickly and as safely as possible. Customers on the Kilkerrin Moylough Public Supply,…
There's a call on universities across the country not to delay paying back students for the cost of campus accommodation. Fianna Fáil TD, Thomas Byrne, says it isn't good enough that students still haven't received refunds during the coronavirus crisis. He…
The HSE says it's currently processing around 4,000 tests for coronavirus per day. Hospitals are turning around tests within 24 to 48 hours. As of midnight on Thursday, 127 thousand tests were carried out.
The Junior Cert is set to be replaced with school-based tests next month. The original plan was for students to sit the same paper in September. But there was concern delaying the exams would cause unnecessary stress for pupils and logistical problems for…
New criteria for Covid-19 testing is being introduced early next week. Currently, only people in at-risk groups, with two symptoms, can be sent for testing. From next week, if a person has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, they can get a test, but…
The Taoiseach has warned Coronavirus restrictions will not be eased if people are flouting the current rules. Leo Varadkar said he didn't want to wave a big stick at people, but that their behaviour is directly linked to what will happen over the coming…
Ballina Fringe Festival, now in its third year, will take place from the 9th to the 18th of October. The good news was announced today by festival organisers, who are actively planning ahead and looking forward to this year’s festival. An artistic exploration…
Families are to receive refunds for school transport fees at the end of the academic year. The Department of Education says it will then know the exact period of closures. Parents are also being reminded that applications for the scheme, for the next school…
Motor insurers have committed to offering refunds or discounts on premiums to their customers. It's due to an expected drop in the number of claims as less people are on the roads during the Covid 19 pandemic. Insurance Ireland says the rebates offered by…
Gardaí are investigating an assault to a man in his thirties in Ballyhaunis in the early hours of this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 2am, when a male, aged in his 30s, is alleged to have been assaulted by two individuals. Minor injuries were…
The fact that a quarter of all confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mayo are staff members of Mayo University Hospital is similar to both national and international trends with this pandemic, according to Tony Canavan, the CEO of the HSE West. At present there are…
GMIT students and staff have come together online to perform a rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine. Normal choir practice came to a halt on 12th of March when the Government announced college closures. However, under the guidance of their Musical Director Sean…
The Western Rail Trail Campaign has welcomed the response to an online petition urging the use of the closed railway route from Athenry to Sligo as a greenway, it has now hit 25,000 signatures. The Western Rail Trail Campaign is an alliance of community…
The 2020 Wild Atlantic Words literary festival short story competition will be judged by award-winning writer, Lisa McInerney. Founded in 2016, the Wild Atlantic Words literary festival takes place every October in Castlebar. The short story competition is…
Two Mayo artists have so far been selected to participate in Ireland Performs, the Department’s Culture Ireland initiative with Facebook Ireland that supports Irish artists to perform live to a global audience. Over 120,000 people tuned in to the first week…
Farmers in county Mayo appear to be paying higher prices per litre for their green diesel and kerosene than their counterparts across the country, according to the latest price variation survey carried out by the IFA. The farm organisation has completed a…
The criteria for who can be tested for Covid-19 is likely to be broadened later today. The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to assess the country's response to the pandemic, and to consider how any of the current restrictions could be…
A start date for the Leaving Cert has been confirmed by the Minister for Education - it's Wednesday July 29th. Joe McHugh last night told the Dáil a schedule for the exams will be released in the first week of June. The confirmation of a start time for the…
28 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic. The death toll related to the disease now stands at 794. 936 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive tests standing at 17,607. There are 26 more cases of…
An eight-year old boy from Tuam is cycling a marathon this Saturday to raise funds for HSE frontline workers. Dylan Moran approached his father Declan, who is from Louisburgh, to ask if he could do something to make a difference. Declan says he took…
The Taoiseach has played down what people should expect when Coronavirus restrictions begin to unwind. Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that complacency is the enemy now and that control of the spread may be lost if people are not careful. There's been…
No more than three asylum-seekers will share a room in a direct-provision centre from now on - even when the Covid-19 crisis is over. The Department of Justice has made the commitment, amid fears of overcrowding and a lack of social-distancing. The Ombudsman…
There is huge sadness in the north Mayo area following the deaths of seven residents this month at the Ti Aire Nursing Home in Tallagh, Belmullet. Five of the seven who died had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. A number of the 36 residents of the Tí…
A quarter (25%) of the 339 now confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mayo are made up of staff at Mayo University Hospital. That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Michael Kilcoyne. He is now calling for Health and Safety Authority…
Adelaide Street in Sligo has reopened to traffic, following a fire at a business premises overnight. Units of the fire service from Sligo and Ballymote responded after a blaze broke out in a building that houses a Polish store and a casino on Ted Nealon Road…
Irish farm organisations have described as "insufficient" a €76 million support package announced by the European Commission for the meat and daily sectors. Under the terms of the package, the EU will provide €30 million for the private storage of dairy…
A fire at a premises in Sligo town was brought under control overnight.It occurred at a building on Ted Nealon St. that houses a Polish store and a casino.Local fire brigades fought the blaze.No one was reported injured in the incident, however, as a result,…
Seven residents of a North Mayo nursing home have died this month, five of whom tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. A number of the 36 residents of the Tí Aire private nursing home in Belmullet are at present being treated for the virus, with one positive…
People who are caught dumping illegally need to be brought before the courts and named and shamed - that's according to a Galway East TD, who has criticised a sharp increase in the activity as a result of Covid-19. The government has announced that one…
A clearer picture will be known later today on how rapidly Covid-19 is spreading across the country. Fresh modelling is to be released by the National Public Health Emergency Team, which will assess how the virus is reproducing, and the impact of the current…
An investigation into the death of a canoeist on Lough Gill in Co Sligo last year has found that he may have become separated from his boat in bad weather. The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) report has found that Wellington boots worn by the…
49 more deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic. The death toll from the disease now stands at 769. 631 new cases have been detected today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,671. The number of confirmed cases of…
The annual Knock Novena will go ahead in August but it will be a lot different to other years. The Parish Priest of Knock Fr. Richard Gibbons says they had a meeting this afternoon but they have yet to make a decision around the whole operation of the Novena.…
A drop in demand from international college students could see extra places available for Irish pupils at third level. The government is working towards holding the leaving certificate examinations from July 29th. Uncertainty surrounding the staging of the…
All healthcare workers now have to wear face-masks when providing close care to patients. It applies to nurses, doctors and healthcare assistants in both public and private settings, treating all patients whether they have Covid 19 or not. The INMO says it's…
Knock is Ireland’s National Marian Shrine and since 1880, pilgrimage groups have made their way to Knock, bringing with them their prayers and petitions. Special pilgrimage Sundays have long been a central part of the annual calendar at Knock Shrine and the…
The move by Supermacs to begin a phased reopening of their outlets from today is one small step that might boost beef demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham. From today (22 April), customers will be able to avail of…
The Government's decision to extend the ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August will impact on concerts and festivals due to take place across the region this Summer. The Saltwater festival due to take place at Westport House from…
A team of 50 Mayo physiotherapy colleagues working on the frontline for the people of Mayo are going further in their fight against Covid-19 next week. On Saturday 2nd of May 2020, 50 physiotherapists from all across the county will take on individual…
Today a new, free of charge, support service, Together 4 Cancer Concern has been launched by the Irish Cancer Society, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Cancer Care West. The organisations have come together to build a virtual community of care…
New figures show that the number of patients in hospitals confirmed as having Covid-19 has reduced. A new HSE report shows there are 770 confirmed cases in the county's hospitals, as well as 320 suspected cases that are waiting for their test results. The…
As the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice struggles to meet its fundraising targets due to Covid-19 restrictions, two Transition Year students at CBS in Roscommon raised almost €11,000 for the hospice in a tractor run last month. Tommie O'Hara and Sean McCormack…
A number of Supermacs restaurants are reopening from today, over a phased basis. The outlets will be operating delivery, 'drive thru' and 'drive and collect' services, in order to comply with social distancing measures, while seating areas in their…
Conradh na Gaeilge will meet with government officials today to discuss the decision to postpone all of this summer's Gaeltacht college courses. The government announced earlier this week that no Irish language courses will be run in the Gaeltacht this…
The Education Minister has told students to aim for the Leaving Cert starting on Wednesday, July 29th. The exams have been pushed back from the usual start date of early June, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister Joe McHugh says he hopes to confirm the date…
730 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, after a further 44 fatalities were confirmed yesterday evening - including 2 additional deaths in the west and 2 in the northwest. 388 new diagnosed cases have also been recorded, bringing the total number to…
The Taoiseach says a plan for exiting Covid-19 restrictions will be published before May 5th. The current measures to slow the spread of the disease will be in place until then, but the plan will outline a timeline of how society and the economy can get back…
Ireland is entering the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s according to new Government figures. The economy is expected to contract by more than 10 per cent this year - with unemployment forecast to reach its highest ever level at 22 per…
Mass gatherings are banned until the end of August. The Government says events for over 5,000 people will not be granted licenses. It means all summer gigs and music festivals are cancelled until September at the earliest. The 2020 Tidy Towns competition has…
A further 44 people are confirmed to have died from Covid19 in the Republic. 388 new cases have also been confirmed today. It now brings the death toll to 730, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,040.
No Irish language courses will be run in the Gaeltacht this Summer, as a result of Covid-19. The Department with responsibility for the Gaeltacht says that, following consultation with health authorities and in the interests of protecting public health, this…
RTÉ broadcaster and journalist Sean O'Rourke has announced he is to retire next month. A graduate of NUI Galway, he began working as a journalist with the Connacht Tribune in 1973 and later joined the Irish Press. He began his broadcasting career with RTÉ…
New measures have been introduced to extend a range of vehicle requirements, including NCT tests and driving licences. The extensions follow the closure of a number of Road Safety Authority Services because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move has been welcome…
The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Brendan Mulroy says he is hugely proud of the people of the county for the way they are adhering to the government imposed Covid-19 restrictions. While he described the last number of weeks as a “terrible time…
Gardaí in Galway have seized €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine following a routine traffic stop in the Bushy Park area of Galway City yesterday evening. At approximately 7pm members of the Roads Policing unit in Galway stopped a car at Bushy Park. There were…
A Mayo woman stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of Australia has taken the first steps in her bid to repatriation. Castlebar Musician Kate Heneghan had been quarantined on The Ruby Princess cruise ship near Sydney for nearly a month, but her and her band…
There are calls for a deadline to be put on the Greens, Social Democrats and Labour to make a judgement on whether they want to be part of the next government. A number of Independents met with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail yesterday on their proposed framework…
As the nation continues to come together to battle the Coronavirus, support for the heroic frontline medical staff is constantly required, even down to essential toiletries that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff require after a long, hard shift. Roscommon man…
The health watchdog will today publish new guidelines for nursing homes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.Nursing homes account for almost half of the Republic's deaths from Covid-19.According to The Irish Times, one in five residents in care homes…
Almost 150 thousand construction workers could be back in work as early as next month.Plans by the construction industry to stress test health procedures at sites were discussed at a meeting between government officials, trade unions and employers…
The Department of Health announced yesterday evening that a further 77 people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, bringing the overall death toll in Ireland to 687. 401 more cases of the coronavirus have also been confirmed in the Republic,…
The agreement between the government and private hospitals is having a negative impact on the quality of care received by some patients. That’s according to Mayo Fine Gael deputy Alan Dillon The deputy claims that families who have paid private health…
The Dublin Horse Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The Horse Show was due to take place at the RDS in Dublin from 15-19 July, but this evening the RDS has announced the event is cancelled, as part of the national effort to control the virus.
Today's monthly meeting of Mayo County Council was a much smaller event than usual, due to social distancing measures during the Coronavirus outbreak. Only 9 of the 30 elected councillors were in attendance at Aras an Condae, along with the council Chief…
The Minister for Health Simon Harris has warned that allowing complacency to set in, in efforts to combat Covid-19, could be disastrous and potentially fatal. Minister Harris is appealing to the general public to continue adhering to the restrictions, amid…
A number of independent rural TDs will meet with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this afternoon to discuss supporting a government. The two parties are eight short of a Dáil majority, and the Greens, Labour and Social Democrats are still considering whether to…
Irish Water and Mayo County Council crews are working to repair a major burst on the watermain in the Belmullet area, which has left over 100 customers without water. The burst occurred on the Ballyglass line outside Belmullet last night and is affecting…
The Fianna Fail-Fine Gael proposal to introduce a land price cap is 'totally against' the property rights of farmers. That’s the view of IFA President Tim Cullinan, after it emerged that the two parties would look to hold a referendum on the matter after…
The monthly meeting of Mayo County Council will take place this afternoon in Aras an Chontae in Castlebar. This is the first meeting of the authority since the government’s Covid 19 restrictions have been introduced. To ensure that social distancing is…
A change should be made to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme so employees are not left with a big tax bill at the end of the year. That’s the view of the Big Red Cloud, a company that supply online accounts software to the SME market and service over 75,000…
Health Minister Simon Harris has spoken about the possibility of reopening schools, even for just one day a week. But he says it can't happen until it's cleared by doctors. The INTO says primary schools may have to have a morning and an afternoon session when…
At least 100 people are without water in the north Mayo area this morning. It follows a major burst on the Ballyglass line outside Belmullet last night. The area affected includes Clooneen, Gorthanaden, Glenlara, Barhauve, Tippe, Aughalasheen, Shanaghy,…
Several Independent TDs will meet Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this afternoon, as efforts to form a government continue. Rural deputies Marian Harkin, Michael Fitzmaurice and Sean Canney are among those who'll meet the two larger parties. Fine Gael and Fianna…
Minister for Health Simon Harris has warned that allowing complacency to set in, in efforts to combat Covid-19, could be disastrous and potentially fatal. In a video message on Twitter, the Minister says the progress made by the Irish people could be undone.…
39 more people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic and 445 new cases have been confirmed by Irish labs. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says an extra 48 cases have been reported by a lab in Germany. It brings the number of new cases…
Gardai are this evening warning of a scam where people are receiving text messages for Bank of Ireland 365. A message from the bank being sent to users tells them that their online account has been disabled due to unusual activity. The scam is being sent…
Construction bosses have put forward a number of new guidelines to help building sites open early next month. They include asking workers to drive themselves to work and removing touchpad access. The Construction Industry Federation also recommends having…
The principal of a Mayo special needs school is warning people to check their premises and vehicles which may be lying idle during the covid-19 restrictions. Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to two special needs school buses at St…
A six-month extension has been approved to the existing ferry and bus service for the Mayo island of Inisbiggle. The extension to the service will last until the 30th September 2020. It is hoped that the extensions will give the Department of Culture,…
The HSE says sourcing enough personal protective equipment remains a challenge. It's confirmed a second batch of gowns, gloves, masks and face shields will start arriving in the coming weeks. The consignment from China will be worth around 130 million euro.…
The HSE says four thousand residents and staff at nursing homes are being tested for Covid-19 this weekend. There are now 248 outbreaks of coronavirus in those settings - affecting 40 per cent of all homes. The HSE says that's their "greatest challenge" in…
County councils have been told not to use tele-conferencing sites like Zoom to hold their monthly meetings. The Business Post reports local authorities have been warned some decisions made in such a way could be open to legal challenge. The law requires…
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will hold a referendum to cap land prices quickly if they succeed in forming a government. The framework between the two parties published last week referred to their willingness to tackle land costs. The Sunday Business Post reports…
Nursing Homes Ireland is slamming what it's calling a rationing of personal protective equipment in nursing homes. It's concerned a recent memorandum issued by the HSE outlined the potential rationing of further PPE. Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland,…
The government is considering re-opening schools for one day a week as part of plans to ease the Covid-19 restrictions. The Health Minister's told the Sunday Independent it's one of the options being looked at. He also says pubs packed with people won't be…
The Health Minister says there's been a drop in the number of people admitted to hospital from Covid-19. The number of people in hospitals has fallen to only 16 per cent of cases, while 2.3 per cent are in intensive care units. New figures show another 41…
Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to special needs school buses in Castlebar. The incident occurred at St Anthony’s School in the town at approximately 9 o’clock yesterday morning, and the diesel tank of their new bus was damaged. Another older bus was…
Castlebar Gardaí attended the scene of a car on fire yesterday evening. At approximately 8:45pm a car began to smoke and eventually went on fire in the Springfield area of the town. Midwest News understands that nobody was injured in the incident. Garda…
Nursing home staff and residents must be get their Covid-19 test results back as soon as possible. That’s the call from Sinn Fein TD for Galway West Mairead Farrell, who has heard of instances across the region where people received their results and were no…
This time of the year would usually be a very busy time for Tidy Town Committees across the region, but due to the Covid 19 restrictions in place at present, groups cannot meet up and everyone is confined to within 2km of their homes. The Chairman of…
All twenty-seven EU Member States have agreed a European response to the impact of COVID-19 for the agri-food sector. The action includes a full range of support measures under the Common Market Organisation Regulation - including Private Storage Aid for…
The HSE says it is not in a position to ask healthcare workers to re-use Personal Protective Equipment. Yesterday, new guidance was issued to doctors and nurses in the UK to treat Covid-19 patients without full length gowns in some instances. Colm Henry from…
All staff and residents at nursing homes are going to be tested for Covid-19 over the next ten days. A census of all deaths in long-term residential care facilities so far this year is also getting underway today. Meanwhile, the health watchdog is planning to…
44 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic. The new figures include 5 in the west of the country. The death toll across the country now stands at 530. 702 new cases were detected, including 112 from swabs sent to German labs. There…
Efforts to tackle coronavirus across the region are having a positive effect and are saving lives, according to the Mayo Community Covid-19 Forum. The Forum has set up several subgroups to divide the community outreach work, in response to the pandemic. They…
44 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic. The death toll across the country now stands at 530. In the past 24 hours 702 new cases have been detected, including 112 from swabs sent to German labs. The total number of positive tests…
A Sligo TD says urgent clarity is needed from the Government in terms of people travelling into the country through our Airports. Fianna Fail TD Mac Sharry says On Monday of this week a flight carrying up to 200 people arrived into Dublin Airport transporting…
The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has welcomed the news that commercial rates will be suspended while pubs are closed during the Covid-19 crisis. VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben says the commitment from government to suspend commercial rates for pubs…
Record numbers of highly skilled volunteers have registered with the Mayo Volunteer Centre in recent weeks amongst the Covid crisis. Organisations with specific needs are being urged to contact the Centre to seek assistance and provide opportunities for…
Gardai in Castlebar have seized drugs worth around 5,000 and around 4000 in cash after searching a house in the Westport Road area. The search was conducted by members of the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit and local Gardai on foot of a warrant. A 24 year old male…
Driving licences that are due to expire before June 30th have been given a four month extension. The extension applies from the date your licence is due to expire. Senior Government Official Liz Canavan says the grace period applies to a number of other road…
Nearly one in ten (9.2%) diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Ireland are nurses, according to HSE figures obtained by the INMO. The figures show that healthcare workers generally make up over a quarter of the COVID-19 positive cases tested in Ireland. Out of the…
Bus drivers across the west and nationally held a minute of silence this morning at 11am to honour their counterparts in the UK who have died from Covid-19. Galway based, western executive for the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU), Mark Greaney told Midwest…
Gardaí in Tubbercurry are investigating four separate theft incidents where a total of seven gates were stolen. The thefts occurred between the 28th of March and the 11th of April in Achonry and Tubbercurry. The stolen property has been recovered and returned…
While library premises across the county and country are closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, the activities and demands on libraries across county Mayo have surged over the last number of weeks. That’s according to the County Librarian Austin…
Gardaí in Galway are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Quay Street, Galway, yesterday, at approximately 5.45pm. Midwest News understands that the damage was done to the premises of a Chinese restaurant. During the incident a male…
A Sligo man has been remanded in custody after allegedly trying to spit on Gardaí in county Roscommon. The 25-year-old was arrested at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Boyle after officers were concerned he was more than two kilometres from his home. Joseph Clancy,…
Two litter /traffic wardens in Castlebar have been assigned to patrol Lough Lannagh located in the county town, in light the high volume of people using the facility during the present Covid 19 pandemic, and some users are failing to maintain the appropriate…
The country recorded its highest daily increase in Covid-19 deaths yesterday, with 43 more patients dying. 4 of those deaths were in the west of the country It brings the death toll to 486, while there are now over 13,200 confirmed cases. In Mayo the number…
While traffic volumes are down on Mayo roads due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Mayo's Road Safety Officer says "fewer people on the roads doesn't mean we should be any less careful". Roads across the county are generally quieter since the lockdown began on…
An Orange Forest Fire warning has been issued until next week. The Department of Agriculture says current conditions have led to a high fire risk. Areas with hazardous fuels, such as dead grass and gorse are particularly vulnerable. The warning remains in…
Two Mayo musicians are continuing to play their music to the Western Care service users in a virtual capacity. John &Isabella Hoban from Castlebar have being performing in Western Care facilities for some time and has continued this wonderful gesture via…
The Taoiseach says he doesn't know if Coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on May 5th. Leo Varadkar has warned normal life will not fully return until there is a vaccine for COVID-19. The Dáil is debating the government's response to the virus this…
Tributes are being paid following the death of former Roscommon County Councillor Anthony Murray from Athleague, who passed away on Tuesday in hospital following an illness. Mr Murray served as a Fianna Fail councillor in Roscommon from 1985 to 1991. He was…
A phone scam prevalent across the region in the last number of days has been raised with the Garda Crime Prevention Officer for the West by Galway City councillor Niall McNelis. The labour councillor highlighted the problem after a number of elderly residents…
Some people who paid private health insurance will get money back because of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Health Minister. Private hospitals are to act as part of the public health system during the pandemic. Some 2,000 beds, nine laboratories and…
This Friday, a group of staff from IT Sligo will climb the equivalent of Mount Everest in their homes, to raise money for the North West Hospice. A small team of the college's staff will scale the equivalent of Mount Everest - climbing 55,000 steps, or 3,500…
More immediate action is needed to address the critical staffing shortages in many nursing homes at present due to the spread of Covid-19. That’s the view of Galway based Independent Senator Ronan Mullen. The Senator is calling for the establishment of an…
The Dáil will meet this afternoon to discuss the Government's response to the coronavirus crisis. A reduced number of TDs will meet in Leinster House later to seek answers on issues such as testing turnaround times, the handling of nursing homes through this…
There are 881 patients with Covid-19 in acute hospitals nationally, as well as 448 suspected cases. A Health Service Executive acute hospitals operational report, secured by RTE, shows that the hospitals with the largest number of confirmed cases are in…
Over two and a half thousand people have signed a petition, calling for the repatriation of the Irish crew members on board the quarantined Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney, Australia. Castlebar musician Kate Heneghan is a member of the group Emerald Tide…
Two healthcare workers in Kilkenny have died after testing positive for coronavirus. Both were staff members at St Luke's Hospital and are believed to have died in the past 24 hours. The death toll from the virus has now reached 444 -after 38 further deaths…
Gardaí are investigating if a Roscommon businessman was duped into taking part in a €15 million scam carried out by criminals exploiting the demand for face masks during the coronavirus crisis. According to today’s Irish Times, the 48-year-old businessman was…
A woman in her late 20s was arrested in Swinford on Tuesday last in connection with a public order incident. At approximately 8.15pm on Tuesday, Gardaí assigned to the Mayo Divisional Roads Policing Unit, who were patrolling in the Swinford area responded to…
The most up to date advice from the HSE is that the wearing of disposable masks and plastic gloves generally may do more harm than good during the pandemic Dr Ciara Kelly Public Health Specialist Registrar at HSE West says Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)…
A Co Roscommon man has appeared in court after allegedly sneezing deliberately in a Garda's face in Athlone. Gardai responded to reports of a house party in the Monksland area of Athlone late on Monday night, and arrested two men. One man in his 20's became…
Millions of euro worth of personal protective equipment is due to arrive in Ireland later this week. The HSE ordered more than 200 million euro worth of the masks, gowns and other gear from China recently. The first batch arrived in Ireland earlier this…
Irish Water staff in Mayo and Galway are among those who have been subjected to threats and intimidation. A log of flashpoints over the past 3 years shows 21 instances of assault or abuse were reported by Irish Water staff or contractors. In Galway City, a…
Gardai have confirmed that the equipment stolen during a break-in at Midwest Radio headquarters in Ballyhaunis has been recovered. The offices on Clare Street, Ballyhaunis and the Outside Broadcast Unit were broken into on Monday night, and a substantial…
A Mayo TD is calling for the deadline for Leaving Cert exam fees to be paid to be extended, given the current uncertainty as to when the exams will take place. Last week, the Education Minister announced that the Leaving Cert will most likely be rescheduled…
The HSE is to start testing nursing home residents living where NO Covid-19 clusters have been found. Yesterday saw the country's highest number of deaths in a single day recorded, with a further 41 people losing their lives after being infected with the…
Motorists over 70 years of age who have been forced to cocoon under the government’s Covid-19 restrictions, are continuing to pay motor insurance for vehicles parked at their homes, and deserve a refund or credit, according to the Chairman of the Consumers…
1lb plain flour(half white and half whole meal or 3 quarters whole meal andquarter white)1 teasp bread soda with half pint sour /butter milk.orHalf pint fresh milk but 1 teasp .bextartar must be used with soda.1 egg1 tablespoon cooking oil MethodSieve flour…
41 more people have died in the Republic of Ireland from Covid-19, with the death toll now at 406. Today's deaths include 4 in the West. 548 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, while there were 284 positive tests sent back from German labs. The…
During the Covid-19 crisis, a Castlebar-based business is offering to rent out motor homes at cost price to those who need to self-isolate, but may not have the room to do so within their own homes. Ireland West Motorhomes based on the Turlough Road in…
Elderly people who are cocooning during the Covid-19 crisis and who've had to appoint a temporary agent to collection their pension payments should ensure they choose someone they can trust. That's the advice of Safeguarding Ireland, as international…
The IFA has welcomed clarification from the Department that a farmer who has incurred a substantial loss of income as a result of restrictions can qualify for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. It means that fulltime farmers who cannot sell their…
Almost 15,000 people in Co Mayo received the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment today, while the number nationally receiving the payment is over half a million. 54,000 of those are receiving the payment for the first time. Figures released today by the…
8ozs flour half teaspoon salt(opt)quarter tsp bread soda1good tsp.ground ginger3ozs butter /margarine1egg3ozs brown sugar1tablesp treacle1 tablespoon golden syrup.(if you don’t have golden syrup use 2 tblsptreacle)A little sour milk.2 capfuls of…
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed she was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. She was tested on March 28th and got the results back yesterday. She said she is no longer infected or infectious , but has had a setback in her recovery - developing…
Gardai are investigating a break-in last night at Midwest Radio headquarters on Clare Street in Ballyhaunis. It's believed the incident occurred sometime between 8pm and 1am. Intruders gained access to the offices and removed laptops and other items. Access…
The general public are being asked not to litter car parks and streets with used disposable gloves. The Environmental officer with Mayo County Council, Sharon Cameron, says the discarded plastic gloves are to be seen on the ground all over our towns and…
A Mayo musician is calling on Australian officials to test and repatriate crew members aboard the quarantined Ruby Princess cruise ship off the New South Wales coast. 24-year-old Kate Heneghan has been in self-isolation on the cruise ship for the majority of…
The National Public Health Emergency Team is set to meet again later this morning. The state's chief medical officer says any lifting of pandemic restrictions this summer will be limited. Dr Tony Holohan says any move to ease the lockdown will be a fickle…
An Irish citizen, with connections to county Roscommon, has been questioned by gardai as part of an international investigation into a major Covid 19 fraud operation. An inquiry was launched after a fake order was placed for millions of masks destined for…
The Housing Minister says steps to support local authority mortgage borrowers have been agreed. Eoghan Murphy says it will ensure a mortgage payment break of up to three months will be made available to those who need it. He says the approach being rolled out…
The gardai and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are advising the public of a scam which has been reported to Gardaí. A fraudulent Facebook page purposing to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp to apply…
A woman, who died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at the weekend, has been named locally as 22-year-old, Boyle native, Ciara McKenna. The incident occurred shortly after 9am Saturday on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle, County Roscommon.…
14 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. The death toll now stands at 334 people. The Department also confirmed that 430 new cases of coronavirus have been identified. In addition, there are a further 297 additional cases of Covid-19 from the…
Mobile phone companies should target their best deals at older people and those who are cocooning at present. That's according to Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Sean Canney, who says many older people are concerned they will face spiralling…
Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring is encouraging businesses in Mayo impacted by the Covid19 pandemic to apply for a suite of government grants now available to small to medium size businesses. The Minister for Business, Enterprise and…
The Taoiseach appears to have ruled out welfare cuts and income tax hikes for dealing with the economic impact of the Covid 19 crisis. Leo Varadkar says they're not something the country needs in the next few years. The number of confirmed cases in the…
Galway Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell has announced that, due to the current restrictions on travel and assembly, the party for the first time will be organising an online National Easter Commemoration at 3pm today, Easter Sunday. Due to the current Covid-19…
A proposal by the Taoiseach to install Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten as the leas ceann comhairle has been rejected by other parties. Deputy Naughten had ran for the position of ceann comhairle earlier this year but was defeated by Fianna…
The World Health Organisation says it's investigating reports of recovered Covid-19 patients testing positive for a second time. South Korean officials says patients thought to be clear of the infection appear to have re-lapsed. WHO guidelines say patients…
33 more covid-19 patients have died, bringing the death toll in the Republic to 320. 8,928 people have been infected since the pandemic reached Ireland, which includes an extra 286 cases reported by a lab in Germany. The number of confirmed cases in Mayo now…
A 24-year-old woman was remanded in custody after she allegedly bit a hospital doctor in Sligo. The medic had been treating her in Sligo University Hospital's Emergency Department. Nicole Chambers, with an address in Coolaney, Co Sligo, appeared before a…
Gardaí are investigating a fatal, single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 9am yesterday on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle, County Roscommon. The female front-seat passenger aged in her 20s passed away at Sligo University Hospital…
Gardaí in Westport seized nearly €3000 worth of ecstasy yesterday after a follow up search on a man in the area. While on patrol in the Westport area, Gardaí stopped and searched the male, aged in his 20s, who was found in possession of ecstasy tablets with a…
Gardaí have arrested and charged two people following an aggravated burglary at a licensed premise in the Aughagower area. A man, 20 years old and a male youth aged 17 years entered the premises armed with a knife and stole a TV. The incident occurred last…
A 24-year-old woman's due in court charged after an alleged assault on a hospital worker in County Sligo. It happened at about half past seven this morning at Sligo University hospital. Gardaí say the worker wasn't seriously hurt. The woman arrested earlier…
The Health Minister says the backlog of tests shipped to a German lab for analysis should be completed by the end of next week. Simon Harris says between 25,000 and 30,000 had been sent and 14,000 have now returned. Last night it was confirmed just over 1,000…
Over 75,000 euro in funding has been announced today by the Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring to support community and voluntary groups involved in the delivery of COVID-19 community response efforts in Mayo. The COVID-19 Emergency Fund,…
Midwest Radio is urging listeners across the region to "Shine a Light" at 9pm tonight to honour frontline staff and healthcare workers tackling the Covid 19 pandemic. Those who are sick and who've lost their lives from the virus will also be recognised as…
This year Mayo Day will go ahead on Saturday the 2nd of May with the aid of technology, due to the current health crisis. This year’s event aims to reach out to Mayo Communities and the Mayo Diaspora across the world, to unite them at a time of uncertainty.…
The Irish Second Level Students Union says there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the state exams taking place in the summer. The Education Minister announced yesterday that the Leaving Cert will now begin in either late July or early…
288 people here have lost their lives to Covid 19. The death toll from the virus has risen, after a further 25 patients were confirmed to have died, while 480 new cases have been diagnosed. Updated figures show there are now 8,089 confirmed cases, after over…
A man's been arrested after barricading himself into a house in Co. Sligo with access to firearms. The incident began in Calry yesterday evening and lasted around 4 hours before being resolved peacefully just before 11pm. It's believed there was no one else…
Gardaí in Claremorris have seized a quantity of unstamped cigarettes at Bohola, County Mayo as part of a Covid-19 checkpoint. The seizure was made as part of the Claremorris Community Engagement area’s response to Covid-19. A car was stopped at the Covid-19…
28 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 with the death toll now standing at 263. 500 new cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours - the largest number in a single day since the outbreak began. The total number of positive tests in the…
Political party leaders will be briefed on the response to the Coronavirus this afternoon. It comes as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are due to finalise a document setting out how a coalition between the two will work. That's likely to be finalised tomorrow and…
Debenhams Irish operation is going into liquidation, causing major job losses at its Galway City Store. 2,000 jobs will be lost in its 11 stores across the country, according to the Mandate trade union. The union says the company suspended trading due to the…
Mayo County Council has announced the closure of public car parks at all beaches in the county. This morning, Midwest News announced the closure of the carparks in Mulranny and Achill, but the council has now taken the decision to close access to public car…
The Minister for Health Simon Harris says he expects to be advised tomorrow to keep the significant restrictions, to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in place for a period of weeks. The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow, and…
Farming organisations are calling for more assistance for farmers during the Covid-19 crisis. The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association is calling for an additional €100 million to be added to the 2020 ANC scheme to compensate the primary producers of…
Two construction studies teachers at Sancta Maria College in Louisbourgh are now producing visor face masks for frontline health staff, to be used locally. Teachers Liam Murphy and Bob Reaney are on campus using the school’s 3d printer, and having sourced…
It’s for the protection of the communities of Achill and Mulranny that Mayo County Council and the Gardai, working together, this morning closed access to all the car park at the local beaches. That’s according to local councillor Paul McNamara. He says,…
A Sligo woman has been jailed for 28 days for coughing in the face of a garda. Rachel Conway appeared before Judge Kevin Kilrane at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court yesterday after she coughed directly into the face of an officer on…
The Government should ramp up efforts to secure a domestic production line for Person Protective Equipment for frontline healthcare workers. That's the view of Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell. As the Covid-19 crisis develops, Deputy Farrell says the…
Gardai are again appealing to people not to make unnecessary journeys this Easter weekend, and to abide by the restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. Senior Gardai yesterday expressed fears about rising public complacency about the virus, and…
Restrictions on movement and travel could be in place for months to come. The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 235, after a further 25 people were confirmed to have lost their lives in this country yesterday, while 365 new cases have been confirmed.…
A further 25 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, while 365 new cases have been confirmed. It brings the death toll here to 235. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 6,074. The total number of confirmed cases in Mayo is now…
Archbishop Michael Neary in his Pastoral letter published today for Holy Week says he is offering daily Mass for victims of COVID19, for healthcare workers, researchers developing a vaccine, and for all families. While Bishop John Fleming of Killala in his…
The gardai have issued a warning about a callous scam relating to #Covid19. It involves a person receiving a text message and recommending that person to self- isolate and asks them to click on a link. It is a scam and you are advised to delete the text, and…
Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation and the HSE have been working closely over the past number of weeks to facilitate the use of the Mayo Hospice building for the COVID-19 crisis. For the next few months the Mayo Hospice Building will be handed over to the HSE…
Householders are being asked to take the pressure off the recycling bottle banks throughout the county at present and store your empty bottles at home. That’s the appeal this afternoon, of the Environmental Officer with Mayo County Council, Sharon Cameron, as…
Farmers and landowners are reminded to use best practice when spraying pesticides, to protect drinking water supplies. Irish Water says pesticides have been detected in drinking water supplies across Ireland, which sometimes exceed the permitted limit.…
People shopping online during the Covid-19 crisis should support local businesses across Co Mayo. That's according to Westport-based Independent Councillor Christy Hyland, who's made the call following a significant increase in online shopping in recent…
A Mayo-based Superintendent is appealing to people to continue abiding by the Government restrictions to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus - particularly over the Easter weekend. Last night, the Health Minister signed regulations giving Gardaí…
More than 1,500 weapons and mobile phones were seized in Irish prisons last year - including 80 weapons at Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon. The Irish Prison Service says 540 weapons were seized in 12 jails across the state in 2019. The highest amount was in…
Ballina photographer David Farrell has scooped two major international sports photography awards. The Federation of European Professional Photographers 2020 awards were announced by video link from Brussels at the weekend. David Farrell represented Ireland in…
The Health Minister has signed regulations giving Gardaí emergency powers to enforce restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. People found not following health advice will be forced to return home. Yesterday saw the largest daily rise in the number of…
A woman was arrested and charged last evening following a public order incident in Sligo. Gardai say they received reports of a group of people gathered and drinking at Newfoot Bridge in Riverside, Sligo Town at about 3.15 yesterday afternoon. A woman in her…
Over 500 customers are without power in the Tuam area this evening. ESB Networks are working to repair the fault as quickly as possible, and restore power to all affected customers. The fault was reported at about 4pm this evening.
Gardai are investigating an overnight burglary at a business premises in Glenamaddy. The incident occurred between 2 and 3am his morning, and Gardai in Tuam are appealing for information on the movements of a dark-coloured Volkswagon Golf which was seen in…
The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council is asking people not to visit county Mayo over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Westport based councillor Brendan Mulroy is urging everyone to adhere to the national Covid 19 restrictions and not to visit family or…
Restrictions on movement will not be lifted on Easter Sunday. While the National Public Health Emergency Team have yet to make a formal recommendation to extend the measures, the Health Minister says it's highly unlikely they will be relaxed. The NPHET is…
The organisers of Galway 2020 have temporarily laid off staff because of the coronavirus crisis. Galway has been designated the European Capital of Culture for this year, but has significantly scaled back events. Because of the reduced programme, almost all…
Cancer Care West have made available their 33-bedroom lodge at University Hospital Galway to the Saolta hospital group, as the battle against Covid-10 continues. The Inis Aoibhinn residence is located in the hospital grounds, and is usually used by patients…
Teagasc has set up a new telephone helpline to assist farmers during the Covid-19 crisis. The dedicated helpline will provide advice to farmers on a range of issues they face, as they continue to work to maintain the food supply chain. The helpline number of…
Galway based medical device firm Medtronic is aiming to increase its production of ventilators, with a target of 1,000 weekly by the end of June. The company is reacting to a growing worldwide demand for the life-saving device during the Covid-19 pandemic.…
Speaking to Tommy Marren, Brendan Hannigan CEO of Livestock Live has a very interesting insight into how marts are operated now. The first of these "new style" marts happened yesterday. Details of the LSL Farm Management App here:…
The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which is worth €350 per week, should be extended to people over the age of 66 who are still working. That's the view of Mayo Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary, who says he's been contacted by a number of people over 66…
The wearing of face masks by the general public is not deemed effective in the control of Covid-19, nor is the wearing of disposable gloves when shopping. That’s according to Public Health Specialist Registrar with the HSE West, Dr Ciara Kelly. She told…
David McGowan spoke to Tommy Marren this morning about the new practices in place regarding funerals in Ireland. David also spoke about the difficulties his colleagues in New York are facing due to Covid19 and urges people to stay at home. Listen back here:
A Castlebar musician has been in isolation on The Ruby Princess cruise ship for 2 and a half weeks on the east coast of Australia. 24 year old Mayo woman Kate Heneghan has been in correspondence with the Irish Embassy over the past weeks and is awaiting the…
The Cabinet will meet later today as the focus turns towards the likely extension of the current coronavirus lockdown. The current restrictions are due to expire this Sunday, but several ministers have indicated in recent days that the measures are likely to…
The five-year-old boy who died following a farm accident in Tulsk on Sunday evening last has been named as Conor Campbell from Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. He was fatally injured when he fell from a trailer on his family’s farm. Conor is survived by his parents…
COVID-19, Community Assessment Hubs are being set up by the HSE so that patients who are confirmed as COVID positive, and who require a face to face clinical assessment can attend a community based hub as near as possible to where they live. Patients can only…
16 more people have died from Covid19 in the Republic while 370 new cases have been confirmed. It brings the death toll here to 174. One of the latest deaths was in the West of the country, 4 in the northwest and 11 in the east. The total number of confirmed…
Half a million people are now receiving the State's special Covid-19 Unemployment payment. 507,000 people received the special € 350 per week payment last Friday, which was set up on March 16th to help those who've been laid off temporarily due to the spread…
Graduation ceremonies for almost 200 medical students in Galway have been brought forward, so the class of 2020 can enter the healthcare workforce. NUI Galway said exams and graduation events for 190 medicine students were fast-tracked in light of the…
An 82-year old Co Roscommon man, who contracted the coronavirus, is urging older people not to panic, as he has made a full recovery. Paddy Joe Lynch from Ballinameen near Boyle spent ten days in Sligo University Hospital after contracting Covid-19. He…
Tributes are being paid to folk singer and broadcaster Mary McPartlan, who has died following an illness. Mary McPartlan was a native of Drumkeeran in Co Leitrim and started singing in the 1970's as part of folk duo Calypso. She was also a lecturer in…