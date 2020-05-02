€47,968 in funding has been allocated to 36 local community and voluntary groups involved in COVID-19 community response efforts in Mayo.
That's according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, whose department made the allocation.
The funding ranges from €500 to €3,000 and will help local community groups to deal with unforeseen costs which arose due to Covid-19.
|
RECIPIENT
|
AMOUNT (€)
|
Westport Social Services
|
2500
|
Castlebar Social Services
|
2500
|
Louisburgh Meals on Wheels
|
1000
|
Order of Malta Castlebar
|
1500
|
Down Syndrome Mayo
|
1000
|
Foroige Castlebar
|
900
|
Brickens Meaks on Wheels
|
2000
|
Balla CRD
|
500
|
Belderrig Community Centre
|
500
|
Geesala Meals on Wheels
|
2500
|
River Moy Search and Rescue
|
500
|
Mayo Travellers Support Group
|
1300
|
Swinford GAA
|
2000
|
Castlebar Le Cheile FRC
|
1000
|
Claremorris Red Cross
|
1000
|
Suifinn Way Housing Association
|
1500
|
Achill MOW
|
1000
|
Killala Community Centre(MOW)
|
1000
|
Order of Malta Louisburgh
|
1000
|
Kilvine/Irishtown MOW
|
2000
|
Curam FRC Claremorris
|
1000
|
Kilmovee Community Centre
|
750
|
Mayo Womens Support Services
|
850
|
Crossmolina SS
|
1000
|
Westport Order of Malta
|
1000
|
Local Link
|
2900
|
IWA Belmullet
|
1000
|
IWA Castlebar
|
1000
|
Ballycroy Social Services/Meals on wheels
|
1000
|
Kilkelly FRC Outreach
|
1000
|
Foxford Social Services /MOW
|
1780
|
Ballinrobe FRC
|
2000
|
Moy Valley Over 55 Club
|
1000
|
St Colmans Care Centre CLG
|
1988
|
Kiltimagh Volunteer Group
|
1500
|
SVDP Ballina
|
1,000