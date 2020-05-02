Details

€47,968 in funding has been allocated to 36 local community and voluntary groups involved in COVID-19 community response efforts in Mayo.

That's according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, whose department made the allocation.

The funding ranges from €500 to €3,000 and will help local community groups to deal with unforeseen costs which arose due to Covid-19.

RECIPIENT

AMOUNT (€)

  

Westport Social Services

2500

  

Castlebar Social Services

2500

  

Louisburgh Meals on Wheels

1000

  

Order of Malta Castlebar

1500

  

Down Syndrome Mayo

1000

  

Foroige Castlebar

900

  

Brickens Meaks on Wheels

2000

  

Balla CRD

500

  

Belderrig Community Centre

500

  

Geesala Meals on Wheels

2500

  

River Moy Search and Rescue

500

  

Mayo Travellers Support Group

1300

  

Swinford GAA

2000

  

Castlebar Le Cheile FRC

1000

  

Claremorris Red Cross

1000

  

Suifinn Way Housing Association

1500

  

Achill MOW

1000

  

Killala Community Centre(MOW)

1000

  

Order of Malta Louisburgh

1000

  

Kilvine/Irishtown MOW

2000

  

Curam FRC Claremorris

1000

  

Kilmovee Community Centre

750

  

Mayo Womens Support Services

850

  

Crossmolina SS

1000

  

Westport Order of Malta

1000

  

Local Link

2900

  
 

IWA Belmullet

1000

  

IWA Castlebar

1000

  

Ballycroy Social Services/Meals on wheels

1000

  

Kilkelly FRC Outreach

1000

  

Foxford Social Services /MOW

1780

  

Ballinrobe FRC

2000

  

Moy Valley Over 55 Club

1000

  

St Colmans Care Centre CLG

1988

  

Kiltimagh Volunteer Group

1500

  

SVDP Ballina

1,000

  
0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News