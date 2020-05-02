Virtual Mayo Day 2020 will help the County's Diaspora across the globe overcome the coronavirus pandemic like so many crises before it.

That's the view of the Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Peter Hynes.

Music, art, singing, film, sport, and all that’s great about county Mayo is being celebrated today, not just in Mayo but all around the world where Mayo people live.

All of the festivities can be observed on line for Mayo Day 2020, including the Global Voices show from 1pm until 3pm and a special mass from Knock Shrine at 3:30 for the Diaspora.

Peter Hynes is encouraging people to visit Mayo.ie to be involved in today's celebration.