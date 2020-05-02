Coronavirus restrictions will start to be eased in two weeks - with garden centres, repair shops and construction sites re-opening.

The first in a five-stage plan will also see small groups of friends allowed to meet up outdoors from May 18th.

It'll be July before creches can re-open for all workers - and cinemas, gyms and nightclubs will stay shut until August.

From Tuesday, people will be allowed to exercise up to 5 kilometres from their home and over 70s can also go outside to exercise.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says there's still a risk of the progress so far being lost: