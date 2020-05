A further 34 people with Covid 19 died in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,265.

221 new cases were also confirmed, and the total number of cases now stands at 20,833.

The number of confirmed cases in Connaught Counties sees Mayo with 485 cases, followed by Galway with 355, Roscommon 151 and Sligo 116.

The Department of Health says over 5,800 healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus so far.