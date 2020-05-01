Cabinet Ministers have been meeting to consider possible easing of the Coronavirus restrictions.

The Taoiseach is due to make an address at 6.30 this evening to announce the details.

The Cabinet has been meeting since just after three o'clock to approve the next steps of the lockdown having been given advice this morning from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

We're likely to see a two week extension of the current restrictions from May 5th.

The government is considering increasing the distance in which people can exercise from 2 to 5 kilometres.

There's also likely to be a slight easing for people who are cocooning, who will be allowed to leave their homes.

Measures in relation to childcare in the home for healthcare workers are also expected to be announced.

While little will change for the majority of people over the next two weeks, the government will outline a roadmap for the gradual lifting of restrictions over the coming weeks and months.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to make an announcement at around 6.30 once the cabinet meeting is finished.