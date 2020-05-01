Everything is in place - and Virtual Mayo Day 2020 , tomorrow (Saturday), is ready to go, that’s according to Catherine McConnell, Director of Services with Mayo County Council.

Music, art, singing, film, sport, and all that’s great about county Mayo will be celebrated throughout the day tomorrow, not just in Mayo but all around the world where Mayo people live.

While tomorrow is the main day of celebrations , later this evening a film by Foxford native Lorcan Hynes, celebrating all things Mayo will go live on-line.

All of the festivities can be observed on line for Mayo Day 2020 – as it is being celebrated in the midst of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and strict lockdown in place in our own country.

Catherine says you can find all the details and events by logging on to Mayo.ie

She told Midwest News today about a hectic schedule of planning to get this "unusual" Mayo Day in place.