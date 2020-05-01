The decision by Dawn Meats to temporarily close its meat plant in Kilbeggan county Westmeath following the discovery of four confirmed cases of Covid-19 among staff at the facility, has no impact on its ability to supply customers or receive cattle from farmers throughout its network of plants in the country, according to a spokesperson for Dawn Meats.

In response to a question from Midwest News today asking if the virus has had any impact on production at the Ballyhaunis plant - we received the following statement from the company.

“Dawn Meats takes the health, safety and welfare of employees, suppliers, contractors and visitors extremely seriously. We have implemented a detailed series of measures to manage risks associated with Covid-19, and to maintain social distancing in our facilities in line with procedures recommended by the HSE and other Government agencies.

When we became aware of 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst workers in Kilbeggan we decided to defer production in the plant yesterday.

The cases reflect less than 2% of staff at the plant, however the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution whilst we review the situation. No production was scheduled today or over the Bank Holiday Weekend, and no decision has yet been taken with regards to deferring any scheduled activity next week.

The decision will have no impact on our ability to supply customers or receive cattle from farmers throughout our network of plants in the country.