The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is launching a national Storytelling Competition ‘Stories from the Waterside’ / ‘ Scéalta Ó Thaobh An Uisce’.

The competition is open to everyone with €4,000 in prizes to be won.

Entries are welcomed from across the Island of Ireland and can be submitted in either in English or Irish.

Stories must be of 600 words or less and only original and previously unpublished stories can be entered.

Closing Date for entries is 31st May 2020.

Entries are encouraged online via the website which is now live: http://watersandcommunities.ie/stories-from-the-waterside/ .