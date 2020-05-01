Fully automated gates need to be installed urgently by Irish Rail at the unmanned Kilnageere Railway crossing outside Castlebar. That’s the view of Fine Gael councillor, Ger Deere.

The Railway crossing is notorious for the dangers it presents for road users and train drivers along a busy stretch of road that connects Belcarra to Breaffy.

Earlier this week, a car collided with the train at the junction, and fortunately no life threatening injuries were sustained in the incident.

An official investigation by Irish Rail into the collision is now underway.

However, the level crossing at Kilnageere is regarded as one of the most dangerous in the country due to the number of serious ‘near misses’ between trains and road users there over many years. It has recorded a quarter of all “near misses” on Irish railway crossings in a given year. There are 24 unmanned level crossings nationally.

Irish rail has installed new flashing lights at Kilnageere that were operational earlier this year, but these new installations have been covered over by Irish rail and are not in use for a number of weeks now.

The local community and users of the crossing have for many years been campaigning for automated gates at this busy junction, and cllr Deere has been speaking to Midwest News about what needs to happen urgently now.