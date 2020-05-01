The government will publish a roadmap for the phasing out of coronavirus restrictions this evening.

This morning the National Public Health Emergency Team meets to approve the medical advice that the current restrictions should continue, and consider whether any of the measures can be eased.

Its recommendations will be considered by the cabinet at a meeting at 3 o'clock, before an announcement from the Taoiseach this evening.

It's expected for the vast majority of people there will be no change to the measures in place.