Claremorris gardai found evidence of a cannabis growhouse just outside the town today.

The gardai obtained a search warrant and executed it, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at a location described as a “disused premises” on the outskirts of Claremorris.

As a result of the search up to 500 cannibis plants, with a potential street value of 400,000 euro, were discovered.

No arrests have been made, but gardai are keen to speak to three men seen leaving the area this morning who they say may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Claremorris Garda station at 0949371222, or the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111.