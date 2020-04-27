There are 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at present at Mayo University Hospital,and further 13 suspected cases are being treated at the facility

The Castlebar hospital remains the seventh highest nationally for hospitalised cases of the virus.

Two confirmed cases and one suspected case are in critical care.

There are seven vacant critical beds at MUH toady and 35 vacant general beds. These figures were released by the HSE at 8pm last night.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mayo jumped by 40 over 24 hours yesterday. Mayo remains the Connaught county with the highest incidents of confirmed cases, standing at 435 today, followed by Galway with 332 , Roscommon 116 and 104 cases in Sligo.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are expected to announce the latest figures in the Republic again, later this evening