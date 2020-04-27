Candles were lit in Ballyhanunis homes at 8pm last night to mark the death of local Leaving Cert student Sally Maaz. Sally was a student at Ballyhaunis Community school. She was being treated in hospital with a long-term condition when she passed away on Friday.

The deputy Principal of Ballyhaunis Community School, Orla Macken, says it was with great sadness that they learnt of “the untimely passing of Sally, a leaving cert student in our school who was a much-loved member of the school community, popular with both students and teachers. She was a good friend to many and a committed and conscientious student. We will miss her gentle presence in the corridors of BCS. Sally has left a great legacy, she has taught all who knew her of the importance of grabbing each day and making the most of it, not to be afraid and to believe in yourself. For many, it takes a lifetime to learn these lessons, Sally had worked this out at a young age,she was wise beyond her years”.

Because of the HSE restrictions on attendance at funerals, last night the staff & students of BCS lit a candle in remembrance of Sally and shared these photos on the school website and Facebook page.