Pupils from the De La Salle Boys Primary School in Castlebar are to star in an RTE One documentary Creative Kids this Sunday, 3rd May at 6.30pm.

The documentary is inspired by the roll-out of Creative Schools, a pilot project focussing on creativity and the Arts in primary and secondary schools all around Ireland.

Creative Kids followed five schools over the course of the academic year as they implemented the Creative Schools project and encouraged their pupils to think about the Arts and creativity in a whole new way.

The Castlebar Primary School focused on modern dance.

Joe Carty, Principal at De La Salle Boys Primary says they were thrilled to be chosen to participate in the Creative Schools programme. "It has been one of the most exciting and satisfying projects that we have ever undertaken. Over four hundred pupils and forty staff immersed themselves fully in the art form of dance".