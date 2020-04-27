The gardai have announced the continuation of its major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Operation Fanacht - will again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The Operation will run from 7am tomorrow (Tuesday)until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night, May 4.

It will again involve large-scale checkpoints on main routes nationally, and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

The operation will also see Gardaí conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.