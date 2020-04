Gardaí are asking members of the public in the Claremorris area to contact them if they see anyone behaving suspiciously .

It follows an incident that occurred around an old schoolhouse in the Ballinastanford area outside the town on the Balla Road.

The incident occurred in the mid-morning and approximately three men left the scene on foot.

Claremorris Gardaí are asking the public to report to them if they see any usual activity on 094 93 72080.