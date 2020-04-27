Laura Bernal, Argentine Ambassador to Ireland died suddenly at her residence in Dublin over the weekend.

The Ambassador had visited Foxford on numerous occasions and was in constant contact with The Admiral Brown Society in the town.

Foxford was the birthplace of the founder of the Argentine Navy, Admiral William Brown.

Oliver Murphy of the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford today extended the sympathy of the society to the Ambassador’s family on her sudden passing. He says the people of Foxford are also saddened.

Ambassador Bernal last visited Foxford during the visit of the ARA Libertad to Ireland, which included festivities in Foxford in November last year(2019).